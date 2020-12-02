Kansas City Star Logo
Kansas City police ask for help finding missing teen last seen running Tuesday night

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help in finding a young teen who went missing Tuesday night.

Kameron McWilliams, 14, was last seen running east at about 9:53 p.m. in the area of Northeast 109th Steet and North Hunter Avenue, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

1202 missing person.JPG
Kansas City police are searching for 14-year-old Kameron McWilliams, who was last seen just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2020. The Kansas City Police Department

McWilliams may be suicidal, Drake said.

The teenager is about five-feet-five-inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds, Drake said. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a light colored hoodies and dark pants.

Anyone who sees McWilliams is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s missing person unit at 816-234-5136.

