Kansas City police ask for help finding missing teen last seen running Tuesday night
Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help in finding a young teen who went missing Tuesday night.
Kameron McWilliams, 14, was last seen running east at about 9:53 p.m. in the area of Northeast 109th Steet and North Hunter Avenue, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.
McWilliams may be suicidal, Drake said.
The teenager is about five-feet-five-inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds, Drake said. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a light colored hoodies and dark pants.
Anyone who sees McWilliams is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s missing person unit at 816-234-5136.
