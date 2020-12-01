Wintry mix in forecast for Kansas City metro this week is ‘just a little speed bump’

After a short-lived wintry mix moves into the Kansas City area this week, temperatures will rise — near the 60s — early next week, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Wednesday will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, said Lauria, who provides weather updates to The Star. Wednesday temperatures will start out in the 20s and warm up into the 40s, Lauria said, which is just above average.

“Things won’t get even really remotely interesting until late tomorrow night into Thursday morning,” Lauria said.

That’s when rain will move up from the south toward Kansas City. And it could “weaken significantly” as it moves near the metro Thursday morning, Lauria said. He expects a wintry mix.

However, with a wintry mix and temperatures near 35 degrees, Lauria said, “it’s really tough to get much of an accumulation,” even if it’s snowing.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“There might be a little bit on top of some car tops, grassy surfaces, maybe your deck, but it’s just not looking to be an overly impressive system,” Lauria said.

However, those slushy conditions could impact commuters Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Today is the first day of meteorological winter and it comes in quickly. A rain/snow mix is expected to move in overnight Weds into Thurs. Areas between US36 and US50 may see a dusting to 0.5” of snow. Slushy conditions may last through the Thursday morning commute. pic.twitter.com/lz9WVPymrT — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) December 1, 2020

Later on Thursday, the system will move out of the area. The amount of snowfall could range from next to nothing to half an inch, he said.

“Essentially the forecast isn’t bad,” Lauria said, “it’s just a little speed bump we need to get over for Thursday morning.”

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

Most of next week, Lauria said, looks like it will stay dry. Plus, temperatures could reach near 60 degrees.

“And that’s very good during the month of December,” Lauria said.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP