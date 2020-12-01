Rain and snow mix expected in Kansas City as passing winter storm clips the metro

After a typical December day in Kansas City with plenty of sunshine on Tuesday, the metro could see a rain and snow mix as a winter storm passes south of the area, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today, we’re going to be talking about pretty typical December conditions,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “Our highs will be in the mid- and upper 40s, we’ll have ample sunshine throughout the day and a pretty quiet forecast before we see our next storm system arriving tomorrow.”

This is what it FEELS like outside when you factor in the light winds out of the south. Some of you feel like the single digits! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/1lYqG00H5r — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) December 1, 2020

The normal high for this time of year in Kansas City is the mid-50s, with an average low of mid-20s, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

In advance of the storm, clouds will increase overnight into Wednesday morning, she said.

“Tomorrow afternoon, rain chances return initially on the south side,” she said. “Rain and snow is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning and then we’ll have a wintry mix on Thursday with, again, the greatest coverage remaining on the south side of I-70.”

Kansas City and points south will see the potential for minor accumulations of snow along with a rain and mix.

“By mid-day, this entire system starts to wind down with clouds lingering through the afternoon, but rain and snow shutting off for the drive home,” Ritter said. “After that, smooth sailing heading into the weekend with sunshine back for both Saturday and Sunday.”

Ever wonder how annual snowfall averages are calculated? The National Weather Service in Kansas City explained on its Facebook page.

We had a great question about annual snowfall averages and how they are calculated! So, if you were ever curious as to... Posted by US National Weather Service Kansas City Missouri on Monday, November 30, 2020

