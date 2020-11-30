Kansas City Star Logo
Mild round of snow expected in Kansas City starting late Wednesday and into Thursday

A minor round of winter weather is expected Wednesday and into Thursday in Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank.

Tuesday’s high is 47.

Colder air and light snow could create some slick spots starts late Wednesday.

“We’re going to start as rain on Wednesday evening and then temperatures around freezing overnight,” said Frank, who provided a weather update to The Star. “That’s when we’re going to see maybe a slower Thursday morning commute.”

The high Thursday is 36.

The weather warms back up into the 40s later this week and into the weekend.

“Warmer, really nice for the Chiefs game,” Frank said.

