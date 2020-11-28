Kansas City Star Logo
‘Light wintry mix’ in forecast could be headed Kansas City’s way late next week

Colder air and possible precipitation are heading Kansas City’s way, said FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank.

On Sunday, a colder air mass will settle in, said Frank, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Early-risers may not deal with as much wind, Frank said. But by the afternoon, the north winds will gust through at up to 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Those speeds should slowly die down by Sunday evening, Frank said. Yet thanks to those winds, the work week will start out cold, the weather service said.

“It’s later in the week, Wednesday into Thursday,” Frank said, “we’re going to see a mess somewhere in the Midwest.”

Frank said most of the precipitation should be south of Kansas City.

However, he said, “I think we’re going to see a very light wintry mix at this point.”

Frank said the moisture is “slowly trending up” as a possibility and that the trend will continue to be monitored.

The precipitation should head out “relatively quickly” moving into the weekend, Frank said.

