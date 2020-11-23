Rainy weather early this week in KC to clear out for Thanksgiving when high hits 57

Another weather front will come through Kansas City on Tuesday, bringing with it bouts of rain and wind, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“Tuesday’s weather is not going to be all that great,” said Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star. “I’m expecting off and on rain, but I’m sort of hopeful that the temperatures are going to warm up a little bit compared to Monday.”

Tuesday’s high is 53. Winds could reach 40 to 50 mph.

The backside of the storm system moves through Wednesday and the skies will gradually clear out.

“It’ll still be on the cool side though I think on Wednesday with better weather coming our way just in time for Thanksgiving,” Lauria said.

Thursday’s high is 57.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.