Clouds roll into the Kansas City metro as soggy finish expected for the day

Rain and thunderstorms are expected this week in Kansas City, but Thanksgiving Day should be sunny with temperatures about 10 degrees above normal, said FOX4 metorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today we’re going to be fighting cloud cover — there will be a lot of cloud cover rolling in, temps are going to hold steady in the low to mid 40s at best, and it’s going to be a soggy finish to the day after a dry start,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“Once the rain arrives, it’s going to be off and on throughout the afternoon and early evening, then we might see a little lull briefly overnight before more rain begins tomorrow. But the rain and thunderstorm chances really go up tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow evening.”

WOW! What a sunrise! This was off 87th St. in Lenexa. : Alan Portocarrero #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/UyKOXjLTDl — Karli Ritter (@KarliRitter) November 23, 2020

By Wednesday, the storm system will rotate through the area, eventually exiting to the east.

“We’ll have a drier brighter afternoon on Wednesday, but a cooler one as well,” Ritter said. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s.

“Beyond that our temperatures slowly climb back into the 50s and we stay dry heading into the end of the weekend,” Ritter said.

It’ll be sunny with highs in the upper 50s on Thanksgiving Day, according to Ritter’s forecast.

The average high for Nov. 26 is 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

It may be a good idea to grab an umbrella before heading out to work this morning! You may start feeling light drizzle after 7am in the KC Metro, and closer to 8-9am for areas just to the east. pic.twitter.com/XfDcehq40C — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 23, 2020

