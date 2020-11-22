‘Light to moderate downpours’ to kick off Thanksgiving workweek in Kansas City

After a rainy start to the weekend, Sunday afternoon is shaping up to be sunny, according to FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

“This afternoon, we’re seeing decreasing clouds, improving conditions, lots of sunshine coming through for us, which is good news,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

But the clear skies will be short-lived as rain and possibly some thunderstorms move into the Kansas City metro area Monday and Tuesday.

The rain will begin around lunchtime Monday continuing into the evening with the showers continuing throughout the day Tuesday.

“Nothing severe or strong,” Countee said “Just some more light to moderate downpours.”

He said the area is expecting about an inch of “much-needed” rainfall in the coming days before the weather starts to warm up and dry out Wednesday.

“We’re bouncing back and forth between the 40s and the 50s over the next four days,” he said.

Sunday’s high temperature of 54 degrees will dip below freezing overnight.

Monday will be cooler, with a high of 46, and Tuesday’s high is 56, with Wednesday’s weather a couple degrees cooler, Countee said.

Turkey day will be warmer and sunny, with a high of about 57 before the weather cools down again in time for the weekend.

