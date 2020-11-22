Chiefs release hype video ahead of rematch against the Raiders

The Chiefs and Raiders will meet for the 124th time on “Sunday Night Football,” and although Kansas City leads the series 67-54-2, Las Vegas will be looking for a second straight victory.

That 40-32 Raiders win last month is a prominent part of a hype video the Chiefs released ahead of Sunday’s game. Well, the game and what happened afterward: the Raiders’ victory lap to celebrate their win at Arrowhead Stadium.

Surely you’ve heard about that this week, right? It made national news with talk-show hosts from Nick Wright to Shannon Sharpe discussing it.

Clips of Wright and Sharpe are included in the hype video, which also has highlights from the teams’ long history, focusing on big Chiefs moments. This should get Chiefs fans ready (and excited) for Sunday night’s game:

Ready to take down the house pic.twitter.com/gHUpWivMfx — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 20, 2020

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kickoff is at 7:20 p.m. for the game, which will air on NBC (Ch. 41).