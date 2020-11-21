Kansas City should expect cold rain early next week before the sunshine returns

Next week in Kansas City will be off to a cold and rainy start, followed by a few days of sunshine, FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank said.

And a little of Saturday’s rain will hang around during the first part of the day on Sunday, said Frank, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“Today felt a lot more like November,” Frank said, “and the next couple of days probably will.”

Frank said the temperature “should warm up nicely” on Sunday, though it will still be seasonal for November. Sunday’s high should be around 52 degrees.

If you're looking for an excuse to stay inside today, today will be a good day to hunker inside with a good book or a movie....or just to take a nap. #We'llProbablyOptForTheNap #Books&MoviesAreNice #NapsAreBetterThough pic.twitter.com/rYZBna5RCA — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 21, 2020

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Monday will have a dry start, according to the National Weather Service. Frank said there is a 40% chance of rain later in the day Monday.

“It’s going to be more of a rainy Tuesday,” Frank said.

Tuesday temperatures should rise up to around 57 degrees.

“Then actually it’s not all that bad the rest of the week,” Frank said, as temperatures should stick around in the 50s for the rest of the week.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER