Weather News
Kansas City should expect cold rain early next week before the sunshine returns
Next week in Kansas City will be off to a cold and rainy start, followed by a few days of sunshine, FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank said.
And a little of Saturday’s rain will hang around during the first part of the day on Sunday, said Frank, who provides weather updates to The Star.
“Today felt a lot more like November,” Frank said, “and the next couple of days probably will.”
Frank said the temperature “should warm up nicely” on Sunday, though it will still be seasonal for November. Sunday’s high should be around 52 degrees.
Monday will have a dry start, according to the National Weather Service. Frank said there is a 40% chance of rain later in the day Monday.
“It’s going to be more of a rainy Tuesday,” Frank said.
Tuesday temperatures should rise up to around 57 degrees.
“Then actually it’s not all that bad the rest of the week,” Frank said, as temperatures should stick around in the 50s for the rest of the week.
