‘Moderate rain’ to settle over the Kansas City metro area Saturday afternoon

Rain is heading to the Kansas City metro area early Saturday afternoon, according to FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

“After about 2 to 3 o’clock, that’s when we should notice a little bit more moderate rain to start creeping in to areas like Lawrence, Ottawa, down towards Garnett, possibly on the south side of Kansas City over towards Olathe and even Lee’s Summit as well,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Countee said the rain, which will be widespread through the evening, will start to move out of the area around midnight.

More rain may be on the radar Sunday morning, he said. But the second half of the day Sunday will probably be drier and brighter as the weather system moves east.

Saturday’s high will be in the upper 40s. Sunday will be slightly warmer, with a high of about 52.

“We’re going to bounce back and forth between more 40s and 50s from Monday afternoon through Tuesday,” Countee said. “That’s also when we’re going to see another round of much-needed rain.”

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, Countee said the Thursday holiday is still looking bright with temperatures in the upper 50s.