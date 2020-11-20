Rain showers roll into Kansas City for the weekend; severe weather not expected

Rain gear may be necessary as the Kansas City area enters the weekend, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“We are anticipating a day with increasing clouds, cooler temperatures and eventually some rainfall back in our forecast,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “For this morning, we’re dry. We’ll see actually some sunshine, but clouds will be building in on the south side initially.”

Cool temperatures to start in the metro this morning with colder air starting to push in from the north. It's down into the 30s for NE KS and NW MO! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/Qw1qCmM8Pb — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) November 20, 2020

Highs are expected to be in the low 60s on Friday. The chance for rain will increase on the south side of Interstate 70 later in the day, but the metro area will have to wait until Saturday for its best shot at rain, she said.

“Rain chances will go up on Saturday, specifically Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening, leaving us with a pretty soggy finish to our Saturday,” Ritter said. “Heading into Sunday, rain rolls out. We’ll be left with cloud cover early on but then we should clear out later in the day.”

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Northerly winds will take over, so temperatures are expected to remain cool, but it’ll be a little bit drier after some morning rain, she said.

“Then we start to dry out big time heading into Thanksgiving, next week,” Ritter said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

Highs this weekend are expected to be in the upper 40s on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, which is normal for this time of year, Ritter said.

The average high for this time of year in Kansas City is around 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

No severe weather is expected with this weekend’s rain storms, the weather service said.

It doesn't look like either #TeamNightShift or #TeamDayshift wins with this forecast. Light to moderate rain chances move in by Saturday, with middle of the road high temps hanging around the 50s. #neutralforecast #It'llBeNiceToHaveRainThough pic.twitter.com/p6HOXNn0aV — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 20, 2020