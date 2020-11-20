Weather News
Rain showers roll into Kansas City for the weekend; severe weather not expected
Rain gear may be necessary as the Kansas City area enters the weekend, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.
“We are anticipating a day with increasing clouds, cooler temperatures and eventually some rainfall back in our forecast,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “For this morning, we’re dry. We’ll see actually some sunshine, but clouds will be building in on the south side initially.”
Highs are expected to be in the low 60s on Friday. The chance for rain will increase on the south side of Interstate 70 later in the day, but the metro area will have to wait until Saturday for its best shot at rain, she said.
“Rain chances will go up on Saturday, specifically Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening, leaving us with a pretty soggy finish to our Saturday,” Ritter said. “Heading into Sunday, rain rolls out. We’ll be left with cloud cover early on but then we should clear out later in the day.”
Northerly winds will take over, so temperatures are expected to remain cool, but it’ll be a little bit drier after some morning rain, she said.
“Then we start to dry out big time heading into Thanksgiving, next week,” Ritter said.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How we did this story
The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.
Highs this weekend are expected to be in the upper 40s on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, which is normal for this time of year, Ritter said.
The average high for this time of year in Kansas City is around 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.
No severe weather is expected with this weekend’s rain storms, the weather service said.
