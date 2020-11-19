KC metro adds more than 1,300 COVID-19 cases, driving weekly average to record high

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 1,300 COVID-19 cases Thursday, pushing the weekly average for new cases to a record high.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri, as well as Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, gained 1,321 cases for a total of 71,378.

Since the pandemic began, the metro has recorded more than 1,300 cases on just two days — Thursday and Nov. 14 when the area reported 1,335 cases.

The seven-day average for new cases sits at a record 1,172. One week ago, it was 1,010. Two weeks ago, it was 695.

Fourteen new deaths were reported Thursday. One was in Kansas City, one was in Jackson County, eight were in Johnson County and four were in Wyandotte County, raising the metro’s total to 921.

The University of Kansas Health System reported 77 patients hospitalized for the virus, down from 85 on Wednesday. Of the 77, 36 are in the intensive care unit with 13 on ventilators.

Mark Steele, chief clinical officer at Truman Medical Center, said they were treating 44 patients for the virus, a slight drop from Monday’s record of 49.

On Thursday, Missouri confirmed 257,822 cases including 3,507 deaths. There are currently 2,453 hospitalizations with 31% of ICU beds available. The seven-day positive test rate was 23.7%.

Kansas reported 128,594 cases including 1,326 deaths. There are currently 1,039 hospitalizations with 32% of ICU beds available. The monthly positive test rate was 19.8%.

Across the country, more than 11.6 million people have contracted the virus and 251,328 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.