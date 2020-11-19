Enjoy highs in the mid-70s because changes, including rain, are coming to Kansas City

It will be a warm and windy Thursday in Kansas City as the day will starting off a bit cloudy before giving way to ample sunshine, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today, we’re expecting 75 degrees in November,” said Ritter, who provides weather forecasts to The Star. “It is going to be very windy, very warm and we are anticipating a lot of sunshine later in the day.”

There will be some clouds hanging around for the first half of the day.

“The second half looks fantastic and enjoy it because after today, changes are coming in the form of rain and cloud cover for tomorrow,” Ritter said. “On the south side of our viewing area, the rain chances will be the greatest.”

In Kansas City, it will mainly be cloudy Friday with cooler temperatures, which will set up weather conditions for storms on Saturday.

“We will have northeasterly winds and rain and cloud cover moving in on Saturday,” Ritter said. “And then Saturday into Sunday, those rain chances will sweep away as the front pushes all of this out and we will be left with a cooler finish to the weekend but a drier one.”

Rain chances return on Tuesday before a warming trend returns heading into Thanksgiving, she said.

The average high for this time of year in Kansas City around 50 degrees. The average low is around 30 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

