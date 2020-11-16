Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Weather News

Temperature to drop slightly on Tuesday in Kansas City, but a rebound is on the way

Tuesday in Kansas City will be five to eight degrees cooler than Monday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“It’s going to be great for the middle of November, but it won’t be as warm,” said Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star.

Tuesday’s high is 58.

The weather warms up starting Wednesday, with temperatures 15 to 25 degrees above average through Friday.

“The price we’re paying — wind,” said Lauria.

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph on Wednesday.

“There’s a change to our west and that change will be moving in at some point over the weekend,” said Lauria.

Highs drop into the 60s on Saturday and the 40s on Sunday.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How we did this story

The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Katie Moore
Katie Moore
Katie Moore covers crime and justice issues for The Star. She is a University of Kansas graduate and was previously a reporter in her hometown of Topeka, Kansas.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service