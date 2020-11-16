Kansas City Star Logo
Warmer than average temperatures expected in Kansas City; windy days expected mid-week

The Kansas City area will see temperatures rise above average for this time of year as the metro area experiences a pre-Thanksgiving holiday warm up, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today we’re anticipating a lot of sunshine and temps to be up into the 60s,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“It’s going to be a quiet start to the week and a warmer than average start as well with every single day dealing with pretty tranquil weather conditions,” she said. “A couple of days though — Wednesday and Thursday specifically — we are going to have a lot of wind in our forecast.”

The wind, however, will bounce Kansas City’s highs up into the 70s on those days, she said.

“We’ll stick with the 70s theme on Friday and then we’ll start to introduce rain and some cooler weather for the upcoming weekend,” Ritter said.

Highs typically are in the lower 50s this time of year in the Kansas City area with lows in the lower 30s, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

