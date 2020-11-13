High of 64 expected Saturday in KC as chance for rain arrives in the afternoon

Warmer weather is heading to Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Saturday will bring gusty winds and rain chances starting around 3 p.m.

“Rainfall amounts are going to be skimpy,” said Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star. “Don’t expect any big soakers of rain around Kansas City proper. Better rains maybe down towards our south and east.”

Saturday’s high temperature is 64 and Sunday’s is 54.

The forecast begins to warm up again on Monday and record highs could be reached by the middle of next week, Lauria said.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.