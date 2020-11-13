Showers, isolated thunderstorms to pass through Kansas City area this weekend

It will be a chilly day in Kansas City as the metro waits on its next storm system to pass through, bringing showers and thunderstorms primarily east and south of the area, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“Well, after a very. very cold start to our morning with temperatures in the 20s and some wind chills even in the teens, we’re going to slowly recover into the lunch hour,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.”

Brrrrrrrrrrrrrr! Here are your 6am temperatures. Make sure you have layers before heading out the door this morning! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/X16eFquuT8 — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) November 13, 2020

Temps will gradually warm into the 40s during the afternoon and there will be plenty of sunshine, but more clouds will roll in for the second half of the day.

“We will see that warming trend slow down,” she said. “We’ll come to a screeching halt in those upper 40s for high temperatures and then drop off later tonight.”

More clouds are expected to move into the area, which will prevent it from being as cold tomorrow morning.

“We’re also going to be dealing with some rain showers” overnight, Bogowith said. “You can see for those along I-70 and points off to the south, we’ll start to see the rain push in and the majority of this is going to remain south and east of downtown. Some of you in the metro area will see just some very light rain not amounting to much.”

The rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected to sweep through the area on Saturday and into Sunday. But once it moves through, drier and cooler conditions are in the forecast. The Kansas City area may see 1/10th of an inch of rain from the storms. Areas to south and east will see more significant rainfall, as much as a half of an inch to an inch of rain in some cases.

“We cool down for the end of the weekend and the start of early next week, but warm significantly,” she said. “By Wednesday and Thursday, we’re talking highs in the middle 70s.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

