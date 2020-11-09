After warm, windy Monday, showers and thunderstorms to sweep into Kansas City area

Strong southerly winds and temperatures about 20 degrees above average are expected Monday in the Kansas City area, but a change is coming overnight, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“For the day today: mostly cloudy skies, very strong winds out of the south and highs in the middle 70s,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star. “This is all in advance of our next front.”

Nuisance weather is expected with that front, she said.

“There’s not a whole lot that happens — lots of cloud cover — early on,” Bogowith said. “But showers and thunderstorms firing up for northeast Kansas and northwestern Missouri closer to midnight, sweeping into the metro area for your morning commute on Tuesday, still lingering around through the lunch hour before that moves out, leaving us drier for into the second half of your Tuesday.”

Enjoy the last day in the 70s... we take the plunge Tuesday behind our next cold front. Expect showers & thunderstorms overnight and into Tuesday. We're tracking the latest this morning on @fox4kc #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/Vb0RutXkrs — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) November 9, 2020

About a half inch to an inch of cold rain is expected to fall with this storm system, she said.

Temperatures are expected to fall near freezing by Tuesday morning but warm slightly into the upper 40s by the afternoon.

The forecast is calling for a drier, brighter Wednesday with highs in the 50s. Highs will remain in the 50s for most of the week, climbing to 60 degrees by Saturday. Lows will in the low 30s for the remainder of the work week and low 40s by the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City said some of the thunderstorms may be strong, producing wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph and small hail.

The average high for this time of year in the Kansas City area is in the mid- to upper 50s with the average low in the mid- to upper 30s.