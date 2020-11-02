Voters waiting in line on Election Day in Kansas City will see highs in the mid-70s

Kansas City will continue to see highs in the 70s throughout the week, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Tuesday’s high hits 76.

Temperatures in November have not reached 70 in the past few years.

“I don’t want to say it’s unusual, but it’s been awhile,” said Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star.

Windy weather will continue, though Thursday should be less breezy.

Temperatures in the 70s will continue through Sunday when some scattered showers will arrive and become more widespread into Monday.

“The weather is going to change, but that change is about a week away,” Lauria said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.