November gets off to a beautiful start in Kansas City; no nuisance weather expected

The month of November will get off to a dry and warm start as highs are expected to be above average for this time of year in Kansas City, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“We have a beautiful start to the week,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We’re starting out the first Monday of November with temperatures a little bit above average. And that’s going to be a theme you’ll hear quite a bit this week.”

Highs on Monday are expected to climb into the mid-60s. Conditions will also be breezy, she said. The average high for this time of year in Kansas City is around 60 degrees. The average low is around 40 degrees.

“It’ll be pretty quiet as we head through the week,” Ritter said.

No nuisance weather is in the forecast through the week and into the weekend, she said.

“We’re going to have a dry stretch, a warm stretch and a lot of 70s showing up during the afternoon,” Ritter said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How we did this story

The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rockhurst College, where he studied communications and computer science.
