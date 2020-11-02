November gets off to a beautiful start in Kansas City; no nuisance weather expected

The month of November will get off to a dry and warm start as highs are expected to be above average for this time of year in Kansas City, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“We have a beautiful start to the week,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We’re starting out the first Monday of November with temperatures a little bit above average. And that’s going to be a theme you’ll hear quite a bit this week.”

Highs on Monday are expected to climb into the mid-60s. Conditions will also be breezy, she said. The average high for this time of year in Kansas City is around 60 degrees. The average low is around 40 degrees.

Winds will be picking up from the south and rather gusty at times today. Check out these wind gusts! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/LiJTNmToYw — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) November 2, 2020

“It’ll be pretty quiet as we head through the week,” Ritter said.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

No nuisance weather is in the forecast through the week and into the weekend, she said.

“We’re going to have a dry stretch, a warm stretch and a lot of 70s showing up during the afternoon,” Ritter said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.