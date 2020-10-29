Local
Project Warmth coat drive operating differently this year due to coronavirus
Project Warmth, a citywide coat and blanket drive started by The Star in 1982, will operate a little differently this year while adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is one of many in 2020 making adjustments to avoid large gatherings and mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
Rather than setting up public donation sites on designated days, Project Warmth is asking community members to bring their donations or gently used coats and blankets directly to the agencies that distribute them.
A list of Kansas City area organizations accepting donations, and how to donate can be found here or at projectwarmthkc.com.
On December 6, postage-paid envelopes for donations will be in the Kansas City Star print edition.
Through November 11, the following businesses will have drop off locations.
Central Ave. Center of Hope
11 N. 15th St.
Kansas City, KS 66102
National Council of Jewish Women
9503 Johnson Drive
Merriam, KS 66203
Team Jesus Ministries
801 W. 23rd South
Independence, MO 64055
Hope Faith Ministries
705 Virginia Ave.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Morning Glory
416 W. 12th St.
Kansas City, MO 64105
Least of These
3505 Sterling Ave.
Independence, MO 64055
Our Spot KC
500 N. &th St Trfy.
Kansas City, KS 66101
Metro Lutheran Ministry
3031 Holmes
Kansas City, MO 64109
Genesis School
4309 Norton Ave.
Kansas City, MO 64130
River’s Edge Fellowship
5010 Blue Ridge Blvd.
Kansas City, MO 64133
The Hub
3730 Metropolitan Ave.
Kansas City, KS 66106
Redemptorist Center
207 Linwood Blvd.
Kansas City, MO 64111
Jewish Vocational Services
4600 Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64110
Benilde Hall
3220 East 23rd Street
Kansas City, MO 64111
