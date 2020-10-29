Project Warmth coat drive operating differently this year due to coronavirus

Project Warmth, a citywide coat and blanket drive started by The Star in 1982, will operate a little differently this year while adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is one of many in 2020 making adjustments to avoid large gatherings and mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Rather than setting up public donation sites on designated days, Project Warmth is asking community members to bring their donations or gently used coats and blankets directly to the agencies that distribute them.

A list of Kansas City area organizations accepting donations, and how to donate can be found here or at projectwarmthkc.com.

On December 6, postage-paid envelopes for donations will be in the Kansas City Star print edition.

Through November 11, the following businesses will have drop off locations.

Central Ave. Center of Hope

11 N. 15th St.

Kansas City, KS 66102

National Council of Jewish Women

9503 Johnson Drive

Merriam, KS 66203

Team Jesus Ministries

801 W. 23rd South

Independence, MO 64055

Hope Faith Ministries

705 Virginia Ave.

Kansas City, MO 64106

Morning Glory

416 W. 12th St.

Kansas City, MO 64105

Least of These

3505 Sterling Ave.

Independence, MO 64055

Our Spot KC

500 N. &th St Trfy.

Kansas City, KS 66101

Metro Lutheran Ministry

3031 Holmes

Kansas City, MO 64109

Genesis School

4309 Norton Ave.

Kansas City, MO 64130

River’s Edge Fellowship

5010 Blue Ridge Blvd.

Kansas City, MO 64133

The Hub

3730 Metropolitan Ave.

Kansas City, KS 66106

Redemptorist Center

207 Linwood Blvd.

Kansas City, MO 64111







Jewish Vocational Services

4600 Paseo

Kansas City, MO 64110

Benilde Hall

3220 East 23rd Street

Kansas City, MO 64111