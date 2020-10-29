Platte County Health Department closes Parkville location due to COVID-19 exposure

The Platte County Health Department has temporarily closed or limited services at its Parkville location after clinic staff members were exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19, health officials announced.

“Due to a positive case of COVID19 in our clinic setting, PCHD clinic staff have been quarantined,” the health department announced on Twitter Wednesday evening. “Please check our website under announcements daily regarding available services over the next 2 weeks.”

Due to a positive case of COVID19 in our clinic setting, PCHD clinic staff have been quarantined. Please check our website under announcements daily regarding available services over the next 2 weeks. https://t.co/L9DpcIMBVC — Platte County Health Department (@plattehealth) October 28, 2020

The health department said on its website that vital records and WIC program, which provides a nutritional program for women, infants and children, remain open, except on Fridays. Other services are temporarily unavailable or limited.

As of Wednesday, There have been 1,056 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths in Platte County.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

October has become the deadliest month of the pandemic for the Kansas City metropolitan area. So far this month, there have been 179 COVID-19 related deaths. The previous record was 172 in September.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri as well as Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas has a total of 50,604 cases and 751 deaths.