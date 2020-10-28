Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Weather News

Kansas City in for a Halloween treat as temperatures begin their warm up

Temperatures will begin their warm up Wednesday providing a treat for trick-or-treaters this Halloween weekend, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today, we’re going to be talking about increasing clouds and eventually rain for some but not all of us,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “In fact the better chances for rain will be around and south of I-70.”

Light rain could still fall in the metro area, she said, but the more heavier and beneficial rain will remain about two counties south of the Kansas City.

Temperatures will begin their warm up with highs in the mid- to upper 40s on Wednesday and Thursday, upper 50s on Friday and mid 60s on Saturday.

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We are in for a treat,” Ritter said. But it will be windy.

Temperatures will cool slightly on Sunday, with the high about 50 degrees. But 60-degree weather returns on Monday.

“By Election Day, we’re going to be talking about mid-60s and lots of wind,” Ritter said.

The average high for this time of year in the Kansas City is lower 60s, according to The National Weather Service in Kansas City. The average low is the lower 40s.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How we did this story

The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rockhurst College, where he studied communications and computer science.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service