Kansas City in for a Halloween treat as temperatures begin their warm up

Temperatures will begin their warm up Wednesday providing a treat for trick-or-treaters this Halloween weekend, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today, we’re going to be talking about increasing clouds and eventually rain for some but not all of us,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “In fact the better chances for rain will be around and south of I-70.”

Light rain could still fall in the metro area, she said, but the more heavier and beneficial rain will remain about two counties south of the Kansas City.

Expect more clouds today & rain chances moving in from south to north this afternoon. The greatest chance for widespread rain is south of I-70 where totals could range between 1-3". North of I-70 totals will be much lower with areas north of KC not seeing much at all. #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/K3J4pIXSup — Karli Ritter (@KarliRitter) October 28, 2020

Temperatures will begin their warm up with highs in the mid- to upper 40s on Wednesday and Thursday, upper 50s on Friday and mid 60s on Saturday.

“We are in for a treat,” Ritter said. But it will be windy.

Temperatures will cool slightly on Sunday, with the high about 50 degrees. But 60-degree weather returns on Monday.

“By Election Day, we’re going to be talking about mid-60s and lots of wind,” Ritter said.

The average high for this time of year in the Kansas City is lower 60s, according to The National Weather Service in Kansas City. The average low is the lower 40s.

