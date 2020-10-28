Kansas City’s former chief environmental officer dies of COVID-19 complications

Dennis Murphey (left), chief environmental officer with Kansas City, and Kansas City Mayor Sly James look at an electric Tesla car after a news conference in 2015 at KCP&L’s Energy Center in downtown Kansas City. The Kansas City Star

Dennis Murphey, Kansas City’s former chief environmental officer, has died of complications from COVID-19, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Wednesday.

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of our recently retired Chief Environmental Officer, Dennis Murphey . . . ,” Lucas said on Twitter. “Mr. Murphey advised on all projects and policies that could build a more sustainable and prepared Kansas City.

“His climate action plan has been a model for Kansas City and communities around our country.”

Murphey took over as the city’s chief environmental officer in March 2006 during the middle of Kansas City’s downtown renaissance.

He came to Kansas City from Oregon where he was the U.S. Army’s administrator overseeing the destruction of sarin-filled rockets. Prior to that, he was director of environmental management in Cincinnati, the director of the University of Kansas environmental education and training, and the director of the bureau of waste management at the Kansas Department of Environment Management.

In a resolution honoring his retirement, the city recognized Murphey for his innovative approach that “helped embed the important value of environmental consideration throughout the City’s policymaking and operations.”

One of his major accomplishments was the development and implementation of the city’s Climate Protection Plan that led to a 30% reduction in greenhouse gasses. He also initiated and guided numerous other clean energy initiatives.

“His efforts resulted in silver LEED certification in 13 municipal buildings, installation of 60 solar panels on 58 City buildings, the completion of 93 new EV charging station sites on City property and many other initiatives,” according to the resolution.

“My heart goes out to his wife Margo, whom he retired to spend more time with, and his two children,” Lucas said. “I thank Dennis for all he did to keep our city safe for generations ahead.”