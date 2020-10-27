Cold rain might blend with wintry mix in Kansas City; warmer temperatures on the way

A wintry mix could blend in with cold rain as another round of precipitation approaches the Kansas City metro on Tuesday, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today we’re going to have an okay forecast,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“There may be a little bit of a wintry mix mixing in with a very chilly rain toward the middle part of the day, but odds are we’re not going to have any issues as our numbers will be back above freezing and we should have a pretty quiet drive home.”

Afternoon highs are expected to warm above freezing, reaching the upper 30s. Another round of precipitation, however, is approaching the metro, which will need to be watched, she said.

“By mid-morning off to our west, there could be a little more activity on radar starting to fill in,” Ritter said. “But here in town, it looks like a mainly rain event as we start to see our numbers warming.”

Rain & sleet return today with upper 30s expected this afternoon. Initially we could see sleet/cold rain moving in with a transition to all rain during the early afternoon. By after school pick up most of us will be drying out with clearing expected overnight. #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/NOjl23CC1z — Karli Ritter (@KarliRitter) October 27, 2020

The warming trend is expected to continue for the next several days, with highs in the 40s. The next round of rain is possible later in the day Wednesday and it will carry over into Thursday.

“After that, it’s off to the races,” Ritter said. “We’re going to be talking about much warmer temperatures for Halloween — windy, but in the lower 60s.”

