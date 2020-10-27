Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Weather News

Cold rain might blend with wintry mix in Kansas City; warmer temperatures on the way

A wintry mix could blend in with cold rain as another round of precipitation approaches the Kansas City metro on Tuesday, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today we’re going to have an okay forecast,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“There may be a little bit of a wintry mix mixing in with a very chilly rain toward the middle part of the day, but odds are we’re not going to have any issues as our numbers will be back above freezing and we should have a pretty quiet drive home.”

Afternoon highs are expected to warm above freezing, reaching the upper 30s. Another round of precipitation, however, is approaching the metro, which will need to be watched, she said.

“By mid-morning off to our west, there could be a little more activity on radar starting to fill in,” Ritter said. “But here in town, it looks like a mainly rain event as we start to see our numbers warming.”

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The warming trend is expected to continue for the next several days, with highs in the 40s. The next round of rain is possible later in the day Wednesday and it will carry over into Thursday.

“After that, it’s off to the races,” Ritter said. “We’re going to be talking about much warmer temperatures for Halloween — windy, but in the lower 60s.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How we did this story

The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rockhurst College, where he studied communications and computer science.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service