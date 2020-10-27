Time is running out to vote by mail in Kansas. Tuesday is your last day to apply

Tuesday is the last day for Kansans to apply to vote by absentee ballot in this year’s election. To apply, fill out a request form and return it to your local election authority.

Voters can check if their request has been approved and their ballot mailed by using the VoterView tool on the Kansas Secretary of State website.

Experts recommend filling out and returning advance ballots as soon as possible to ensure they are counted. Kansas mail-in ballots received up to three days after Election Day will be counted, as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3.

Voters can also avoid the postal system altogether by returning ballots through their county’s secure ballot drop boxes. Drop boxes have one-way openings, tamper-proof locks and video monitoring.

Kansans can also vote advance in-person at county election offices and other satellite voting locations.