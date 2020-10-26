First snow turning Kansas City roads slick; drivers urged to use caution on bridges

The first snow of the season in Kansas City was turning roadways wet and slick in spots, causing slide offs and crashes across the region, according to authorities.

“We are getting reports of some issues on overpasses and bridges in KC Metro due to accumulating snow,” the National Weather Service in Kansas City said on Twitter. “If you are heading out on the roads this morning, slow down and give yourself plenty of time to get where you are going.”

The Missouri Highway Patrol’s Troop A, which includes the Kansas City area, said shortly after 7 a.m. that it’s troopers have responded to 15 several slide offs and minor crashes in 45 minutes.

“Roadway conditions are SLICK!” the highway patrol said on Twitter. “Please SLOW down & BE SAFE! BUCKLE UP!”

Crashes, including some with injuries, were occurring across the area, including in Clay, Platte, Johnson, Saline, Cass, Pettis and Bates counties in Missouri.

Shawnee police said it’s officers were already working crashes.

“It’s an October surprise and it has been a while since we’ve had winter weather!” the department said on Twitter. “Temperatures are below freezing so there are slick spots, particularly on bridges.”

People were urged stay with their cars as they warmed up and to allow plenty of time for their trips.

