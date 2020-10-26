Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Weather News

First snow turning Kansas City roads slick; drivers urged to use caution on bridges

The first snow of the season in Kansas City was turning roadways wet and slick in spots, causing slide offs and crashes across the region, according to authorities.

“We are getting reports of some issues on overpasses and bridges in KC Metro due to accumulating snow,” the National Weather Service in Kansas City said on Twitter. “If you are heading out on the roads this morning, slow down and give yourself plenty of time to get where you are going.”

The Missouri Highway Patrol’s Troop A, which includes the Kansas City area, said shortly after 7 a.m. that it’s troopers have responded to 15 several slide offs and minor crashes in 45 minutes.

“Roadway conditions are SLICK!” the highway patrol said on Twitter. “Please SLOW down & BE SAFE! BUCKLE UP!”

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Crashes, including some with injuries, were occurring across the area, including in Clay, Platte, Johnson, Saline, Cass, Pettis and Bates counties in Missouri.

Shawnee police said it’s officers were already working crashes.

“It’s an October surprise and it has been a while since we’ve had winter weather!” the department said on Twitter. “Temperatures are below freezing so there are slick spots, particularly on bridges.”

People were urged stay with their cars as they warmed up and to allow plenty of time for their trips.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rockhurst College, where he studied communications and computer science.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service