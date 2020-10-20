Rain, big temperature changes in this week’s forecast for Kansas City area

Kansas Citians should expect big jumps in temperature along with chances for rain this week, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Some fog may develop overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, Lauria said.

Wednesday will start out partly cloudy with more clouds and chances of scattered showers moving in during the afternoon.

Showers and storms should start around noon, according to the National Weather Service, with the best chances north of Kansas City.

Rain chances will return to the area today & tomorrow.



Today, showers will start in the afternoon over central MO, lasting into the evening.



Wed, showers & storms will start around noon, with most of the rain occurring over N MO.



Sorry KC, doesn't look like you'll get much. pic.twitter.com/g3k3HRUf0f — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 20, 2020

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Temperatures on Wednesday will warm up to about 55 degrees after a cool start to the day. Then, the winds and temperatures will start picking up, Lauria said, with temperatures nearing 60 near midnight.

“(There is a) big warm-up still coming on Thursday,” Lauria said. “But there’s going to be a lot of wind with that.”

Temperatures could reach 84 degrees Thursday.

On Friday, temperatures will drop as a cold front moves into the area, bringing with it some additional chances for rain.

“The rain will move away as well first thing Friday morning,” Lauria said. “Much colder air coming our way on Friday. Temperatures only in the 40s with wind.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Friday’s high should be around 49 degrees. Over the weekend, temperatures should be around 50 degrees, “with another chance of rain developing as we head towards Sunday and Monday,” Lauria said. “That could be a cold rain too for early next week.”

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP