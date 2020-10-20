Local
Police search for missing woman last seen Sunday night in southeast Kansas City
Kansas City police are searching for a missing 42-year-old woman last seen Sunday night in southeast Kansas City.
Tammora Reynolds was last seen around 8 p.m. in the area of 100th Street and Tullis Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
“Family and friends are concerned about her wellbeing,” the KCPD release said.
Reynolds is 5-foot-4, weighs 180 pounds, has brown hair dyed purple and brown eyes. She drives a blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata with Kansas license 135MVG.
Anyone with information should call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.
Comments