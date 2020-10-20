Storms could end Kansas City’s streak of over 20 days without measurable rainfall

Kansas City’s streak of dry weather could come to an end this week as the metro faces a couple chances of rain, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“It’s going to be about 50 to 52 degrees later on today,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We’ll be fighting clouds.”

But don’t expect much rain on Tuesday.

“We’ll have a little bit of a pocket or two of drizzle, but nothing of measurable amounts that will break this streak of really dry weather for the month,” Ritter said. “We’re now over 20 days of really dry days without measurable rainfall.”

With only a trace of precipitation for the month, Kansas City is 2.08 inches below normal precipitation, Ritter said. For the year so far, the metro has had 30.28 inches of precipitation, around 3.8 inches below the normal precipitation of 34.1 inches.

Areas to the south and east of Kansas City have the best chance of rain on Tuesday. Kansas City’s better chance at rain comes on Wednesday as a cold front gets closer to the metro, nudging up closer to the Interstate 70 corridor, she said.

It will be dry and warm on Thursday as temperatures will shoot up into the 80s.

“We have a better chance for rain Friday morning — early Friday morning,” Ritter said. “We may even see thunderstorms.”

Much colder air will funnel in, keeping highs in the upper 40s through the weekend. Temperatures could fall near freezing on Saturday morning. It’ll be a cold start to the work week with temperatures in the upper 20s Monday morning.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City said some of the storms could be strong and produce damaging winds Thursday night into Friday morning.

