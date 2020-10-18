Weather forecast for Kansas City this week shows chances for rain, colder temps

The weather forecast for Kansas City this week includes chances for rain, and possibly storms and freezing temperatures heading into the weekend, according to FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

Sunday starts the week with cloudy skies and cooler temperatures reaching a high of 46 degrees Sunday afternoon, said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“Heading through the rest of this week though, we’ll notice a steady warm-up all the way back to 79, 80 degrees as of Thursday,” he said.

After a high temperature of 50 on Monday, temperatures are expected to reach 60 on Tuesday and 65 on Wednesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday also bring chances for rain. Thursday’s high temperature is forecast at 79.

Friday brings a chance for thunderstorms as temperatures drop back into the 50s. Temperatures overnight are expected to drop into the 30s, Countee said.

“Possibly to freezing on Saturday morning, so we’re going to have a lot to talk about over the next week.”