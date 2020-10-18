‘Quite brisk’ Sunday ahead in Kansas City as temperatures drop, showers possible

Sunday will be chilly and windy in Kansas City, with the possibility of afternoon showers, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a 20% chance of rain between 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, according to the weather service. The high temperature will be just shy of 50 degrees.

“We recorded 51F at 1AM at the office which is about as warm as it gets today. Temps will remain in the 40s. Breezy conditions will make it feel quite brisk outside,” the weather service tweeted Sunday.

The overnight low will be about 40 degrees as the temperatures settle in for another chilly, cloudy day Monday, with a high of 50.

Rain may be in the forecast again early Tuesday afternoon as the high nears 60. More rain in possible late Tuesday night, according to the weather service.

Wednesday will be cloudy, but warmer, with a high near 67.

The sun is expected to return Thursday, the warmest day this week with a high near 80.