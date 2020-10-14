Wind gusts near 50 mph expected in Kansas City before temperatures tumble

The Kansas City metro area will see one more day of above normal temperatures Wednesday before a cold front moves through sending temperatures tumbling, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today it’s going to be very windy and very warm,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We’re topping out in the mid-80s this afternoon. Wind speeds will be gusting above 40 mph toward the late morning hours.”

Gusts could reach near 50 mph at times, she said. The wind will relax during the afternoon as a cold front approaches the area.

“With the cooler air funneling in, it’s going to get a lot colder as we head toward tomorrow’s forecast,” Ritter said.

Although weather conditions are expected to be dry, temperatures will be significantly cooler with highs only in the 50s on Thursday and Friday. The low on Friday morning is expected to drop into the low to mid-30s, she said.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City said that the average high for this time of year is 68 degrees with an average low of 47 degrees.

A red flag warning has been issued from noon to 5 p.m. for areas southeast of Kansas City, where wind gusts will be between 30 and 40 mph during the afternoon and humidity will fall between 25% and 35%, according to the weather service.

Critical fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon with humidity values falling to the 20-35 % range and winds gusting to 40 mph. Burning should be avoided today as fires could quickly spread. pic.twitter.com/q0YepPfDit — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 14, 2020