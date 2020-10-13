KC temps to go on roller coaster ride, but chance for much needed rain in sight

The weather will bring ups and downs as the week continues in Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank.

A fire weather watch will be in effect Wednesday covering areas to the southeast of Kansas City, said Frank, who provided a weather update to The Star.

The high will be in the mid-80s with breezes over 30 mph.

“85 all the way to 58 — temps will fall,” Frank said.

Highs in the upper 50s start Thursday and continue into Friday when frost in the morning may appear.

“Then it’s warm again on Saturday, then it’s cooler,” said Frank.

Chances for rain start Sunday and continue early next week.

“We’re finally going to get a little bit of rain hopefully,” Frank said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.