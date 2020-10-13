Warm days in Kansas City forecast before colder air arrives, sending temps tumbling

Above normal conditions will continue for the next two days in the Kansas City area before a cold front moves into the area, sending temperatures tumbling, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“It’s going to be another warm day” on Tuesday, said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We’ll have temperatures in the mid- and upper 70s as we wait on our next wind shift to occur.”

A weak front will move the area today, but it won’t cool the metro down, she said.

“In fact, we’ll get even warmer tomorrow before a stronger front arrives, and that’s the one that’s really going change our forecast heading into Thursday and beyond,” Ritter said.

Get ready for winds to shift from south to north with windy conditions expected midday. Tonight winds will relax before cranking up even more tomorrow. Highs today will top out in the mid/upper 70s with ample sunshine.

The metro area is expected to remain dry Thursday with any rain from that front expected to remain across northern Missouri, she said.

“But we’re going to be watching the end of the weekend and early next week because it’s trending cooler and maybe, just maybe we can squeak out some rain for some,” Ritter said.

Between now and then, highs will be all over in the place in the 50s, 60s and 70s in the seven-day forecast, she said.

The average high for this time of year in the Kansas City area is around 68 degrees with the average low around 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

There is a slight elevated fire risk Tuesday afternoon. Because of low humidity and gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph, there’s an elevated fire risk on Wednesday, the weather service said.

