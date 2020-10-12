‘Less bumpy forecast’ expected in Kansas City as temperatures about to go on wild ride

Temperatures will return to back to normal Monday in the Kansas City area with afternoon highs around 70 degrees and lots of sunshine, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today, we are going to be topping out around 70 degrees,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “Lots of sunshine is expected as we head through the afternoon and the wind that’s in place is going to be relaxing heading into the afternoon as well, which will leave us with a little bit of a less bumpy forecast.”

5AM wind gusts update! The winds of change are here with temps closer to 70° later today. We have more ups and downs for the week ahead! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/AaCXmM5GFD — Karli Ritter (@KarliRitter) October 12, 2020

Clouds will also be decreasing as a cold front works it way through.

“But after that, we are all over the place,” Ritter said. “The week ahead will feature a warm up through midweek, and then a big drop for the weekend. Morning lows on Friday will likely dip into the 30s.”

Highs will return back to the 60s on Saturday and Sunday, she said.

The average high for this time of year in the Kansas City area is mid- to upper 60s, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City. The average low is in the mid- to upper 40s.

Dry weather conditions are expected to prevail across the metro this week. Unseasonably warm temperatures, combined with gusty winds and low humidity, may lead to an elevated fire risk on Wednesday, the weather service said.

For all those autumn lovers out there, this looks like your week. While it looks unseasonably warm on Wednesday, a cold front will move through and cool the area down for the end of the week with temperatures very close to normal for Saturday and Sunday. pic.twitter.com/LFtDpUzljj — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 12, 2020

