Cooler weather is heading to the Kansas City area. Here’s when it could arrive

Temperatures in the Kansas City area could cool back down after another warm weekend, said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee in a weather update for The Star.

Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will rise into the mid 80s by 4 p.m., Countee said.

In addition to hot weather, he said, winds during the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday could reach 35 miles per hour.

A cold front, however, is expected to come through the area Sunday night into Monday bringing with it a slight chance for rain and cooler temperatures.

“We’re at least looking a little bit more like fall going forward,” Countee said.

Any rain will likely come before sunrise on Monday, he said. Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday are expected to reach the mid 70s with early morning lows in the 50s.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.