Kansas City metro adds more than 400 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths on Friday

Twenty-eight more COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday in the Kansas City metropolitan area after a recent review of death certificates by health officials in Missouri.

The metro also added more than 400 new cases on Friday.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, gained 404 coronavirus cases for a total of 42,879 to date.

The seven-day average for new cases was 325. One week ago, it was 320. Two weeks ago, it was 338, according to data maintained by The Star.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said 136 deaths were added statewide after a weekly review of incoming death certificates. Most of the deaths occurred in September.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Today, we sadly reported 136 deaths. On a weekly basis, analysis of incoming death certificates is performed. This was done yesterday and results are shown below. Most of the deaths reported today occurred throughout the state in September. pic.twitter.com/NE8sVoHlEY — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) October 9, 2020

Of the 28 deaths reported Friday in the metro, Kansas City added 17 for a total of 166. Jackson County added five for a total of 112. Clay County gained two for a total of 44 while Platte County also added two for a total of 12.

Johnson County recorded two deaths for a total of 163. Wyandotte County, where 134 have died from the coronavirus, did not report any new deaths Friday.

The metro’s COVID-19 death total is 631.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The University of Kansas Health System reported 22 patients being treated for the virus, a drop of 10 from Thursday.

“The numbers are much better than they were the rest of this week,” said Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and control.

The hospital has had 868 hospitalizations for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

David Wild, vice president of performance improvement, said the in-hospital mortality rate is 6.9%.

On Friday, Missouri reported 139,164 cases to date, including 2,395 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 13.9%.

Kansas has confirmed 65,807 cases, including 763 deaths. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 225 active clusters and a monthly positive test rate of 7.35%.

Across the country, more than 7.6 million people have contracted the virus and 213,131 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.