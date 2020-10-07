Kansas City will have a very July-like feel as highs climb near 90 degrees Wednesday

It’s like someone flipped the calendar back a few months as highs are expected to reach near 90 degrees Wednesday afternoon in the Kansas City area.

“Our weather: quiet here in Kansas City,” said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith, who provides weather forecasts to The Star. “Our numbers: running almost 20 degrees above average for the day today for highs.”

Temperatures are expected to reach around 88 degrees, she said.

The average high for this time of year in Kansas City is 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City. Wednesday’s expected highs are more comparable to what the metro typically sees in late July and August.

“Embrace #Juloctober!” the weather service said on Twitter.

The record high for this day in Kansas City is 98 degrees set in 1939, according to the weather service.

We know it was warm #TeamDayshift but, we here on #TeamNightshift noticed you seemed a little grumpy yesterday. Now, was it a little unnecessary for us to come down & wave at you yesterday afternoon from the parking lot in our #ShortsAndFlipFlops ?? Maybe.



Embrace #Juloctober ! pic.twitter.com/vcgYtJryfc — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 7, 2020

“A lot of sunshine carries over into the end of the work week where we will still maintain those well above averages,” Bogowith said.

Highs are expected to remain in the lower to mid-80s into the weekend. The next front is expected to move into the area on Monday and Tuesday, bringing slim chances for rain as well as significantly cooler temperatures on Tuesday.

Meanwhile Hurricane Delta continues to roar through Cancun and the Gulf of Mexico. It has become a major Category 3 hurricane, Bogowith said.

Hurricane #Delta makes landfall along the coast of northeastern Mexico near Puerto Morelos around 5:30 AM CDT with estimated maximum winds of 110 mph. Latest information at: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/cWKYybKCMi — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 7, 2020

The hurricane is expected to weaken as it makes landfall but regain strength as it hits the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, exploding to a Category 4 by early Friday morning.

“It will likely slam into the Louisiana coast line as a major hurricane — a Category 3 hurricane,” she said.

The hurricane is expected to have strong damaging winds, life-threatening storm surges and torrential downpours leading to flooding issues, Bogowith said.

