Fall heat wave on its way to Kansas City as highs climb into the 80s this week

Kansas City’s warm up will continue Tuesday when it will be about five degrees warmer than Monday, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“We’re going to be warm for awhile it appears,” said Lauria, who provided a weather update for The Star. “We should be up into the lower 80s, somewhere around 80, 82.”

Tuesday will also be less windy.

“As we take a look into the middle of the month, the best chance of having drier than average weather is right here in the middle part of the country,” Lauria said. “We don’t have a lot of rain coming our way for awhile.”

The high hits 86 on Wednesday and temperatures in the 80s continue for several days.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sunday into next Monday there could be more clouds and an isolated chance for showers.

“We’ll worry about that as the week goes along,” Lauria said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.