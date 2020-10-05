Warm day on tap in Kansas City. 70 degrees likely at kickoff of Chiefs-Patriots game

It’ll be a warm, dry day in Kansas City with a temperature of 70 degrees expected for the kickoff of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots football game Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“For the day today, winds are increasing, picking up significantly out of the south and we will see them sustained between 20 and 25 mph and gusts between 25 and 35 mph or greater in some cases,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Those winds will send Kansas City’s temperatures into the middle 70s Monday afternoon, she said.

“As we move throughout the evening hours, well temperatures still maintaining the 70s through kickoff for the Chiefs game out at Arrowhead,” she said. “We will be down into the mid-60s by the second half and waking up to the lower 50s for your Tuesday morning.”

The high will climb near 80 degrees on Tuesday and then well into the 80s on Wednesday. The high will dip slightly on Thursday, but remain around 80 degrees.

“Low and middle 80s return into the upcoming weekend with completely dry conditions for the next seven days,” Bogowith said.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City said the gusty winds on Monday may cause issues for temporary structures as well as a slightly elevated fire weather danger.

