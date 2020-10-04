Ready for a warmup? Kansas City to see sunny skies Sunday as temps will rise this week

If you’re out and about Sunday in Kansas City there will be a good amount of sunshine, according to FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

Sunday’s high is expected to be 63, said Countee, who provided a weather update to The Star.

“Monday all the way through Wednesday we’re warming up,” he said. “It’ll be pretty windy as we head towards Monday afternoon with some gusts around 30, possibly 35 mph north of Kansas City. We’ll be watching out for that and any rescheduled Chiefs games.”

Wednesday’s high may make it into the low 80s.

Dry weather is expected to continue this week.

“We’re bouncing back and forth, still some 70s and 80s on the board all the way into the new weekend,” Countee said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.