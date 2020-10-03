After a cool, cloudy weekend, warm weather will return to Kansas City

Cooler temperatures and cloudy weather are expected in Kansas City for the weekend before warmer weather returns.

“By the middle of the week it’ll feel more like summer than fall here in Kansas City,” said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee in a weather update for The Star.

Temperatures Saturday and Sunday, Countee said, are expected to stay in the 60s with partly cloudy conditions.

On Monday, Countee predicted the temperatures would rise back into the 70s, reaching the 80s by the middle of the week.

Countee said he did not expect rain during the week.

“As we head toward the meat of the work week, though, expect a lot of days of sunshine,” he said.