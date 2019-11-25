An active weather week in store for Kansas City, with sleet and rain on Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving holiday week will bring a flurry of winter weather, with the possibility of thunderstorms, sleet and snow.

Tuesday’s high is forecast at 59, but it won’t get there until later in the day.

“It looks like our temperatures will kind of be on the struggle-bus for awhile for tomorrow,” said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star. “But as we head towards tomorrow late in the afternoon, early in the evening, temperatures may pop to near 60 degrees.”

But a cold front will come through Tuesday evening.

“That could spark off some thunderstorms,” Lauria said.

Wednesday and Thursday will turn chillier.

On Thanksgiving, there’s a chance for sleet around lunchtime and rain in the afternoon will continue into the evening.

“If you have plans for Thursday evening, for the Plaza lighting ceremony, you may have some drizzle and mist for that,” Lauria said.

On Sunday, the temperature drops into the 30s with the chance for flurries.

“It’s going to be an active weather week,” Lauria said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.