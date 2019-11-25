Snow may affect holiday travel north of KC, and add to soggy Thanksgiving weather

The forecast calls for soggy weather on Thanksgiving in Kansas City, with possible snow mixed in and temperatures in the 30s, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

That comes during a week of precipitation moving in and out of the metro and threatening travel headaches for people heading north for the holiday, according to Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

After pleasant weather Monday, cold rain showers are expected to come from the south Tuesday, continuing north from the area in the late afternoon. Temperatures should reach a high of 53 degrees.

About 7 p.m., a line of showers and thunderstorms will develop in the west and head toward Kansas City. Behind that, colder air comes about 2 a.m. Wednesday, and may bring a small amount of snow.

That could affect people traveling north from Kansas City Wednesday, Bogowith said.

“If you have travel plans heading off to the north in portions of Nebraska or Iowa, northern Missouri, northeastern Kansas for Wednesday morning, just know travel could be impacted by these passing snow showers,” she said.

Wednesday should bring dry weather, but then temperatures will fall again as the next weather system arrives with the Thanksgiving holiday.

Temperatures Thursday will be in the 30s, with cold rain showers during the day. Some snowflakes may be mixed in with the rain.

“If you’re traveling locally, it could be a little bit soggy,” Bogowith said. “If headed down for the Plaza lighting, it could be a little soggy.”

Rain continues in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures those days are expected to be in the 50s, so rain will be expected, Bogowith said — not snow.