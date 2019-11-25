Rain, snow in KC area during Thanksgiving holiday week could affect travel plans

The weather forecast for the Kansas City area ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday calls for a chance of rain or snow during much of the week, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

The Kansas City area will likely see rain and snow around the time many people plan to travel. The forecast calls for high chances of precipitation Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Monday will likely bring pleasant weather, with sunny skies and a high temperature of 60 degrees.

On Tuesday, rain will roll through the metro area as temperatures fall to below freezing overnight. “It may finish off as some snow late tomorrow night into early Wednesday morning,” Ritter said.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Wednesday, a big travel day for the holiday, will be calmer with a high temperature of 45.

Precipitation is likely from Thanksgiving into Friday and Saturday. The high temperature Thursday is expected to be 37 degrees.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill predicts snow on Thanksgiving — possibly enough to impact travel plans.