Wind chills below zero await KC commuters as temperatures plunge to near record low

It’s going to be a cold start of the day in Kansas City Tuesday as temperatures plummet to a near record level — if not break the old record, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

The temperature at Kansas City International Airport had fallen to 8 degrees shortly before 6 a.m., close to the record low of 6 degrees set back in 1911. Wind chills, meanwhile, have fallen below zero.

An arctic blast that shattered records across the county has sent Kansas City area temperatures tumbling to 25 to 35 degrees below normal. The normal low for this time of year is the mid-30s while highs are typically in the mid-50s.

“Later today we will be focusing on trying to get above freezing, but we’re not going to get there,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “Today’s high will be kept to the upper 20s to low 30s. If we’re lucky, we’ll try to get up to 32 (degrees) in some spots.”

The cold won’t be around for long as the Kansas City area will begin to see a warm up beginning Wednesday.

“It’s a gradual warm up, but we’re going to begin seeing the return of 50s as we head into the weekend and we’re going to stay in the 50s all the way into early next week,” Ritter said.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill urged drivers to use caution as they headed out to work and errands Tuesday morning.

“Be careful this morning patchy slick spots on the roads and very cold temps and wind chills, bundle up!” the weather service said on Twitter.

Be careful this morning patchy slick spots on the roads and very cold temps and wind chills, bundle up! pic.twitter.com/YdGQq5yYpr — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 12, 2019

