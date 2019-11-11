Frosty temperatures to continue Tuesday in Kansas City with near record lows

Tuesday’s low could break the record as another day of frigid weather hits Kansas City.

“The record for (November) 12th is six degrees, set back in 1911,” said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria, who provided The Star with a look at the weather. “My forecast right now is for seven above — it’s going to be very close to record cold territory.”

Though Tuesday will be chilly, there will be sunshine.

“With the breeze picking up in the afternoon it’ll probably feel like it’s around 20 to 25,” Lauria said. “The thermometer will tell you it’s close to 30.”

Monday’s snowfall created slick roads and reduced visibility.

But dry weather is expected for the next five to 10 days.

Temperatures in the 50s return Friday and will continue throughout the weekend.

