Drivers urged to ‘stay home’ as snow and icy roads create hazardous conditions in KC

The snow is expected to be coming to an end soon, but not before it created dangerous conditions across the Kansas City metro Monday morning.

“Both snow & icy road conditions have caused hazardous conditions for travelers,” the Missouri Highway Patrol’s Troop A, which includes the Kansas City area, said in a tweet. “As of 10 a.m. this morning, Troopers have been busy!”

Troopers have responded to 45 calls for service, including 14 non-injury crashes and 4 injury crashes.

“Stay home!” the highway patrol urged.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City said shortly before 9 a.m. that winds of 40 mph were creating blowing snow and limiting visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 mile.

“The snow and ice will end around noon, but expect the roads to remain pretty crummy for he rest of the day and tonight,” the weather service said. “There could be some improvement in the roads on Tuesday with good sunshine breaking through.”

The snow and ice will end around noon, but expect the roads to remain pretty crummy for the rest of the day and tonight. There could be some improvement in the roads on Tuesday with good sunshine breaking through. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 11, 2019

Due to the weather conditions, Overland Park police asked that anyone involved in non-injury accidents where vehicles are still drivable to walk in their crash reports at a later date.

“Drivers should exchange and obtain information such as drivers names, address, phone numbers, insurance company information, license plate numbers and any witnesses to the accident,” the department said in an email.

Officers will continue to respond to injury crashes where vehicles are not drivable or where the driver is suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“We have another round of wintry moving into Kansas City — some light snow continues to fall as we move toward the lunch hour,” said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith said in a mid-morning weather update for The Star.

“Things will begin to start winding down, thinning out in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri at first and then sweeping to the south and east as we move along through the afternoon.”

Clouds will also clear out of the area at the same time, she said.

Temperatures will struggle Monday with highs remaining in the 20s.

“When you factor in those winds, it is going to feel even colder,” Bogowith said. “So just be aware there still could be just a few little slick spots that develop especially on elevated surfaces for the afternoon today and right on into the evening.”

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, County Administrator Doug Bach said on Twitter that crews were treating the main roads.

“Should have most streets covered before school lets out,” he said. “Be careful if you must travel.”

Crews are treating main roads now as they are slick. Should have most streets covered before school lets out. Be careful if you must travel. — Doug Bach (@Bach2Doug) November 11, 2019

For a while Monday morning, Interstate 49 was closed at 163rd Street in Belton. Although the highway had reopened, drivers were being urged to use caution.

Interstate is back open, but crews are still on the scene. SLOW DOWN — Raymore Police Dept. (@RaymorePD) November 11, 2019

Despite the snowy and icy conditions, there were some in the Kansas City area that still had a sense of humor.

The Olathe Fire Department asked the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill if it could change the weather advisories that it sends out.

“For a change, how about a message more like, ‘Event extended (time). Wonderful Weather Advisory with sunshine and temps in the 70s?” the fire department asked in a tweet. “Askin’ for a friend . . .”

Dear @NWSKansasCity,



For a change, how about a message more like, “Event extended (time). Wonderful Weather Advisory with sunshine and temps in the 70s?” Askin’ for a friend... pic.twitter.com/xXCFygDXVD — Olathe Fire Dept. (@OlatheFire) November 11, 2019

